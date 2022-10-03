1427282075

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

 Eric Espada

(CNN) -- It's been a turbulent fortnight for the NFL and its concussion protocols, with the league coming under intense scrutiny over the issue of players' health.

The saga around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which ended in him being taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion in a scary looking incident, has raised a number of questions about the handling of head injuries.

