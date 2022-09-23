Next launch attempt of Artemis I set for Tuesday, but could delay due to tropical depression

The Artemis I rocket, pictured here after its first launch was scrubbed at Kennedy Space Center on September 6, will get its third launch attempt on Tuesday, September 27, but Tropical Depression Nine could change that.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The 70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 a.m. ET and the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft continue to sit on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The 70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 a.m. ET and the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft continue to sit on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

