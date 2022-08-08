In the wake of then-President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at the height of the George Floyd protests, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley penned a lengthy and vociferous critique of Trump in a resignation letter he ultimately never sent, The New Yorker reported on Monday.

On June 1, 2020, Milley accompanied Trump on a walk from the White House to St. John's Church, where he was photographed wearing his combat uniform and moving with the President's entourage through Lafayette Square. Protesters had been forcibly cleared out of the area minutes before.

