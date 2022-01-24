New York state judge strikes down mask mandate -- but the governor and health department will appeal

A state judge struck down New York state's mask mandate Monday, ruling the governor and state Department of Health did not have the authority to enact such a mandate without approval from the legislature.
Despite the ruling, the state Education Department says schools "must continue to follow the mask rule."
"It is SED's understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling," the Education Department said in a statement distributed to schools Monday night and obtained by CNN.
The strife marks yet another intrastate conflict between state officials and schools over mask mandates, one of several fault lines in the broad debate about civic obligations and freedoms in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Late Monday night, New York state filed a notice saying it is appealing the judge's ruling. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she "strongly" disagreed with the ruling.
"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said in a statement Monday.
How the New York mask mandate went down
New York's state legislature passed a bill in March limiting the governor's ability to issue emergency orders.
But as the number of new Covid-19 cases rose in December, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a temporary mask mandate that required New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
In a December 10 statement, State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett supported the mask rule.
Despite criticisms from some local officials, the measure was extended two weeks past its initial end date of January 15. Violators face fines of up to $1,000 and other civil and criminal penalties.
The average number of new Covid-19 cases in New York state has steadily dropped since January 9, when a weekly average of 595,095 daily new infections were reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
By January 24, that number had dropped to 166,538 average daily new cases.
In his opinion Monday, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker said because New York was no longer under a state of emergency when the mask mandate was announced, the governor and health commissioner did not have the additional authority to order such a mandate, adding the mandate is now unenforceable.
"While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is the right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature," Rademaker wrote.
"Should the State Legislature, representative of and voted into office by the citizens of New York, after publicly informed debate, decide to enact laws requiring face coverings in schools and other public places then the Commissioner would likely be well grounded in properly promulgated and enacted rules to supplement such laws."
In New York state, lower level courts are called supreme courts. Typically, decisions from those trial courts can be appealed to Appellate Divisions of the Supreme Court, which is the intermediate level of judicial review, and then to the Court of Appeals, which is the highest state court in New York.
The governor vows to fight the ruling
Hochul said she is working to reverse the decision immediately.
"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," she said Monday in a statement.
"We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."
Rademaker's decision was only about whether the mandate was properly enacted, he wrote.
"To be clear, this Court does not intend this decision in any way to question or otherwise opine on the efficacy, need, or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus," the judge wrote. "This Court decides only the issues of whether the subject rule was properly enacted and if so whether same can be enforced."
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who took office this month, signed an executive order allowing school boards in the densely populated Long Island county to determine if schoolchildren should be required to wear masks.
After the judge's ruling, Blakeman tweeted: "This is a major win for students & parents."
