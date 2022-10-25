New York State judge reinstates fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate

A New York State judge reinstated 16 fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate issued in October 2021, deciding they should also get back pay.

The judge found the New York City Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene's order requiring vaccination of city workers violated the New York Constitution's separation of powers doctrine, was arbitrary and capricious and violated the fired workers' equal protection and due process rights.

