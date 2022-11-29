First responders, including members of the police and fire departments, are expected to enforce a state law that allows them to intervene when someone is suffering a mental health crisis and potentially commit them involuntarily, New York Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Adams, who made the announcement as part of a broader approach to tackle mental health issues, said he gave the order to address what he called a "persistent myth" that someone must display an "overt act" that they may be suicidal, violent or a danger to others to be involuntarily committed.

