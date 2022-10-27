New York City's first female fire commissioner: It 'only matters if I am not the last'

Laura Kavanagh, right, who became the first female commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, hopes her appointment will pave the way for other women to hold the role in the future. Kavanagh and New York City Mayor Eric Adams hold an NYFD badge.

 Yuki Iwamura/AP

Laura Kavanagh, who became the first female commissioner of the Fire Department of New York Thursday, hopes her appointment will pave the way for other women to hold the role in the future.

"This moment -- me being first -- only matters if I am not the last," said Kavanagh.