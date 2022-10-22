New York state and city officials are bolstering their efforts to combat crime and mental illness in New York City's subway system with an increased police presence and new training for officers on engaging with homeless individuals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at a news conference Saturday about the plans to increase subway safety, alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

CNN's Samantha Beech contributed to this report.

