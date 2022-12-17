New York is hoping to receive $3 billion from the federal government through 2026 to handle the influx of migrants that city leaders have been grappling with for months, according to a new government report.

The city Comptroller's Annual State of the City's Economy and Finances report, released on Thursday, said the federal government has not confirmed it will support New York with the annual $1 billion, but that the money is needed for services to support arriving migrants and those already in shelters who need permanent housing.

CNN's Mark Morales and Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.