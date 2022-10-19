New York City opened a sprawling tent camp Wednesday on an isolated East River island to temporarily house hundreds of single, adult male migrants whose arrival has prompted the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

Months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other southern border officials started busing thousands of migrants to New York, the 84,400-square-foot tent facility in Randall's Island is the city's latest response to what Mayor Eric Adams has called a humanitarian crisis.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Catherine E. Shoichet and Rod Griola contributed to this report.