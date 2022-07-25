New video from January 6 committee reveals Trump crossed out lines in speech condemning lawbreakers

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, seen here on July 21, released a video on Twitter on July 25 with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and others stating that they believed Trump needed to make a statement on January 7.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Former President Donald Trump was reluctant to give a speech on January 7, 2021, that strongly condemned the violence at the US Capitol the day before and crossed out key lines in a draft, according to a new video released by the House January 6 committee that includes interview footage and the draft document.

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia released the new video Monday on Twitter. The video includes clips of interviews with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and others stating that they believed Trump needed to make a statement on January 7.

