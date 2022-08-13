A new deep-sea crustacean that bears a striking resemblance to the facehuggers from "Alien" has been identified off the Gulf of Mexico.

The bathynomus yucatanensis is a species of giant isopod, crustaceans that scavenge for food at the bottom of the ocean. Their segmented, fourteen-legged bodies resemble their much smaller relative, the woodlouse. The foot-long size of the giant isopods has been attributed to deep-sea gigantism, the same phenomenon that leads to giant squids at the bottom of our oceans.

