The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of a missing Georgia first-grade teacher that were taken by surveillance cameras on the night she disappeared.
The Sheriff's Office said Tina Prince, 46, was last seen May 28 around 8 p.m. at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Prince's daughter, Kenzie Prince, told WRDW-TV in Augusta that her mother received a call while they were eating at the restaurant, left to answer it, and then disappeared. She did not know who the caller was on the other end of the line.
On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office shared what they called the most up-to-date photographs of the missing woman that they said were taken from a security camera at a gas station around 8:51 Friday night, the night she went missing.
Over the weekend, investigators found Prince's 2018 Kia Forte, but say they still have not found the missing woman. Officials say she could possibly be in the Macon area.
Deputies described the missing woman as being 5-feet-1-inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has burgundy hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information that could help with the search, is asked to call Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 553-0911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.