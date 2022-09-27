New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit on September 27 arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Plaintiff Frank Garrison claims that because of the forthcoming student loan forgiveness, he will be forced to pay state taxes on the amount canceled -- an expense he would otherwise avoid.

