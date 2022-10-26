Syndication: The Record

Senator Bob Menendez during a press conference on January 25, 2022.

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network

Sen. Bob Menendez is facing a new federal investigation after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his 2017 trial for corruption, an adviser to the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement Wednesday.

"Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," Michael Soliman, an adviser to Menendez said in the statement. "As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."

