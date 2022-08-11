New Hampshire school bus driver accused of stalking 8-year-old boy and his family

New Hampshire school bus driver Michael Chick was arrested and federally charged with interstate stalking.

 United States District Court Criminal Complaint

A New Hampshire school bus driver was arrested and federally charged with interstate stalking, after he allegedly stalked and threatened an eight-year-old boy whom he regularly drove to school, according to a statement from the US Attorney's Office in New Hampshire.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, is also being accused of threatening the child's family and traveling across state lines to make the alleged threats, according to the statement.

