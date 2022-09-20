New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Republican county official and a team of operatives working with Trump 2020 attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of the elections office in Coffee County Georgia.

 Coffee County

Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.

A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County elections office that day. Among those seen in the footage is Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020.

