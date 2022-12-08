Investigators in the killings of four University of Idaho students are searching for at least one person they believe was inside a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Wednesday.

A 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra was spotted "in the immediate area" of the off-campus home where the students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13, Moscow Police said in a statement Wednesday.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Veronica Miracle and Stella Chan contributed to this report.

Tags