New Barbie honors journalist Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells, the famed Black journalist who worked to expose the horrors of lynching, has now been immortalized by Barbie.
The latest addition to Barbie's "Inspiring Women" series, the Wells doll features the journalist in an 1800s-style high neck black dress, with her hair piled atop her head.
"When kids learn about heroes like Ida B. Wells, they don't just imagine a better future -- they know they have the power to make it come true," Barbie said in an Instagram post.
The doll is set to be available at major retailers by January 17.
Wells was born into slavery in 1862 and was actively involved in exposing racism in the US, writing about race and politics in the South. She owned the newspaper The Memphis Free Speech and Headlight and was a vocal critic of segregated schools. Later, she became active in the anti-lynching campaign in 1892 after multiple friends were lynched, according to the National Park Service, even visiting the White House to advocate for reforms.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.