Netanyahu eyes comeback as Israel votes in fifth election in four years

A picture shows an electoral banner for the Likud party depicting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 27, 2022, ahead of the November general elections.

 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Israelis are heading to the ballot box for an unprecedented fifth time in four years on Tuesday, as Israel holds yet another national election aimed at ending the country's ongoing political deadlock.

For the first time in 13 years, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not running as the incumbent. Bibi, as he is universally known in Israel, is hoping to return to power as the head of a hard-right coalition, while centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid is hoping the mantle of the acting premiership will help keep him in place.