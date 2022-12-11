Nelly Cheboi, who creates computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is CNN's Hero of the Year

Nelly Cheboi, who in 2019 quit a lucrative software engineering job in Chicago to create computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year.

Online voters selected her from among this year's Top 10 CNN Heroes.

