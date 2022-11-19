Negotiators at the UN's COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters, according to negotiators with the European Union and Africa, as well as non-governmental organizations who are observing the talks.

But it's not yet settled -- an EU source directly involved with the negotiations cautioned that the deal is part of the larger COP27 agreement that has to be approved by nearly 200 countries. A US official declined to confirm the tentative deal, citing ongoing negotiations.