Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to resign his Senate seat to become University of Florida president, source tells CNN

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, seen here in April 2021, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a prominent voice in the Republican Party who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.

The move caught Republicans off guard given that he was just reelected in 2020 and will give the state's GOP governor a chance to make an appointment to fill the vacancy. Sasse, a conservative member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, often votes with his party, but emerged as a leading Trump critic in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters.