Nearly half of US states do not collect data on the number of incarcerated women with children making it difficult for some nonprofits to provide services to those youth, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The study, conducted between July and October of this year by the nonprofit Girls Embracing Mothers, found that only 11 states compile data on incarcerated mothers while 24 states do not collect that information. Nine states reported that they do compile the data directly from incarcerated women but called it "unreliable," not helpful" "not routinely updated," and "not factual," according to the report. Six states did not respond to the study.