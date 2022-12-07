Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations last weekend and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources.

While investigators haven't found a rifle, the casings still could offer critical evidence.

CNN's Aileen Graef, Amanda Musa, Nouran Salahieh, Amy Simonson, Sarah B. Boxer and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

