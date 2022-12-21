Near new moon creates perfect viewing conditions for the Ursids meteor shower

The Ursids meteor shower celestial event will be the last meteor shower of 2022. A meteor from the Ursids shower is pictured in this view from the Yorkshire Dales National Park, UK.

 Andrew Ward/Adobe Stock

A gift from the skies is coming just in time for the holidays — the Ursids meteor shower. This celestial event will be the last meteor shower of 2022.

The Ursids typically produce only around five to 10 visible meteors an hour, according to EarthSky. While the rates are not as high as other annuals, this year's shower is set to peak on the night of December 21 with a new moon at only 3% fullness, offering particularly great visibility for people in the Northern Hemisphere, where it will be viewable.