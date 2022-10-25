A US Navy sailor who was arrested in a federal undercover operation targeting illicit weapon sales has been convicted of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was indicted earlier this year in Virginia after special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) recovered numerous illegal machine guns, two grenade launchers and two anti-tank missile launchers in his possession, prosecutors said.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

