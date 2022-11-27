Navy petty officer who helped disarm Colorado nightclub shooter speaks out for first time

Richard Fierro at his hime in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022. Fierro, who served as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, moved through the chaos of the shooting this weekend, tackling the gunman and beating him bloody with his own gun.

 Daniel Brenner/The New York Times/Redux

Thomas James, one of the two men who helped disarm a shooter during last week's mass shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, issued his first statement about his role in the attack on Sunday.

"I simply wanted to save the family I found," James, a US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, said in a statement. "If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person. Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren't invincible."

