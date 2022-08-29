National Archives receives threats and praise for its role in Trump documents case, but doesn't want either, letter says

The National Archives building is pictured in Washington in August 2019. The National Archives and Records Administration says it has received both threats and praise from members of the public.

The National Archives and Records Administration says it has received both threats and praise from members of the public for its role in the ongoing dispute over Donald Trump's handling of sensitive government records after he left office, including messages accusing employees of corruption and conspiring against the former President, or congratulating them for "bringing him down," according to a letter sent to all NARA employees by the acting Archivist last week.

The notice from acting Archivist Debra Wall underscores the polarizing response to the ongoing dispute over Trump's handling of government records, including documents with classified markings, that ultimately prompted the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. And it demonstrates how the Archives -- an agency that seldom gets much national attentional -- is having to contend with its unique position in the center of a highly sensitive political and legal drama.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed, Holmes Lybrand and Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

