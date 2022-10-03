National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show

The National Archives alerted lawyers for former President Donald Trump in May 2021 that Trump's letters with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un were missing. Trump and Kim Jong Un are seen here in Hanoi in February 2019.

 AFP via Getty Images

The National Archives alerted lawyers for former President Donald Trump in May 2021 that Trump's letters with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un -- and two dozen boxes of records -- were missing, according to new correspondence the Archives released on Monday.

Gary Stern, general counsel for the National Archives and Records Administration, wrote to former Trump White House lawyers Patrick Philbin, Mike Purpura and Scott Gast on May 6, 2021, alerting them that the letters Trump had exchanged with Kim and the letter he received from his predecessor, President Barack Obama, were missing, according to the correspondence released Monday in response to dozens of Freedom of Information Act requests.

CNN's Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

