NFL's Tennessee Titans delay game one hour as state deals with rolling power outages

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Saturday urged the NFL's Tennessee Titans to postpone their scheduled noon CT game amid ongoing rolling blackouts due to the winter storm. The Titans are pictured here on December 18, in Inglewood, California.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to rolling blackouts in the region, which have since ended, stemming from the winter storm and brutal cold.

"Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement.

CNN's Sharif Paget and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

Tags