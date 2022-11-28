The Orion spacecraft, which is at the core of NASA's historic Artemis I mission, reached its farthest distance from Earth Monday afternoon, shattering the record for the maximum distance a spacecraft designed to carry humans has ever traveled.

The space agency confirmed Monday evening that the Orion capsule had reached the midpoint of its uncrewed mission around the moon — about 270,000 miles (434,523 kilometers) from Earth. That's more than 40,000 miles (64,374 kilometers) beyond the far side of the moon.