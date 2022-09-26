NASA's DART mission will slam into an asteroid's moon today

An illustration shows NASA's DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency's LICIACube before the collision with Dimorphos.

 Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA

A NASA spacecraft will deliberately slam into an asteroid Monday, and it's all in the name of planetary protection.

The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will crash into the space rock at 7:14 p.m. ET after launching 10 months ago.

