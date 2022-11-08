NASA's Artemis I mission delayed again as storm barrels toward launch site

The NASA Space Launch System, seen on November 6 Kennedy Space Center in Florida could face damaging winds from Tropical Storm Nicole, which is now expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it slams into Florida’s East Coast.

 Joel Kowsky/NASA

The Artemis I mission, which is expected to send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test mission around the moon, is delayed yet again, as NASA's Space Launch System faces Tropical Storm Nicole, which is now expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it slams into Florida's East Coast.

The space agency had been targeting November 14 for the third launch attempt but is now looking to November 16, "pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed," NASA said in a statement Tuesday evening. November 16 would offer a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 am ET

