The Artemis I mega moon rocket is gearing up for another test Wednesday before its next launch attempt to journey around the moon and back.

The mission team is aiming to begin the Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and NASA will share live coverage on its website. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft continue to sit on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

CNN's Jackie Wattles contributed to this story.

