NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket heads back to the pad ahead of a third launch attempt. In this image from March 16, all of the work platforms that surround the Artemis I Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft are fully retracted.

 Glenn Benson/NASA

The hulking rocket at the heart of NASA's plans to return humans to the moon arrived at the launchpad Friday morning as the space agency gears up for another attempt to get the Artemis I mission off the ground.

Liftoff of the uncrewed test mission is slated for November 14, with a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. ET. The launch will stream live on NASA's website.

CNN's Kristin Fisher contributed to this report.