The hulking rocket at the heart of NASA's plans to return humans to the moon is headed back to the launchpad Friday as the space agency gears up for another attempt to get the Artemis I mission off the ground.

Liftoff of the uncrewed test mission is slated for November 14, with a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. ET. The launch will stream live on NASA's website.

CNN's Kristin Fisher contributed to this report.