The NASA Space Launch System — the rocket that's at the core of the Artemis I moon mission — could face damaging winds from Tropical Storm Nicole, which is now expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it slams into Florida's East Coast.

The rocket, often referred to as SLS, is sitting on its launchpad at Kennedy Space Center, which lies just to the north of where the storm's center is expected to make landfall, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller noted. That will mean the area can expect some of the strongest winds the system will bring.

CNN's Taylor Ward and Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.