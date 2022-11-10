NASA inspects Artemis I rocket after Hurricane Nicole

The NASA Space Launch System rocket makes its way from the Vehicle Assembly Building to its launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on November 4. The Artemis I moon rocket is still standing after battling Hurricane Nicole.

 John Raoux/AP/FILE

The Artemis I moon rocket is still standing after battling Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 storm roughly 70 miles south from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida overnight. The $4.1 billion rocket rode out the storm while sitting exposed on its launchpad.

It's not yet clear how the hurricane affected the rocket, called the Space Launch System, or the Orion spacecraft that's currently sitting atop it, but initial inspections have begun.