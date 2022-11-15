The historic Artemis I mission — an uncrewed test flight around the moon that will make use of the most powerful operational rocket in the world — could finally take flight this week.

NASA is gearing up for another launch attempt after weeks of battling various technical issues and setbacks that included the rocket withstanding a Category 1 hurricane. The big show is currently scheduled to kick off overnight, with liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida set to occur anytime within a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. ET Wednesday.

CNN's Ashley Strickland and Kristin Fisher contributed