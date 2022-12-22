Officials at NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, are working to decide how to bring home several people at the International Space Station after a Russian Soyuz spacecraft sprang a leak last week.

None of the seven people currently on board the ISS — including three Roscosmos cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one astronaut with Japan's space agency — were ever in any danger as a result of the leak, officials have noted. But it's not yet clear whether the spacecraft will be able to make a trip back home with its crew on board.

