Nancy Pelosi announces she won't run for leadership post, marking the end of an era

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, here at the US Capitol on August 10, announces Thursday that she won't run for a leadership post.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post, after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would continue to serve in the House, giving the next generation the opportunity to lead the House Democrats, who will be in the minority next year despite a better-than-expected midterm election performance.

CNN's Melanie Zanona, Clare Foran, Daniella Diaz, Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav, Ashley Killough and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.

