The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions.

Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to the US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, requesting "an immediate investigation into the use of federal funds related to drinking water in Jackson and to seek the rapid adoption of comprehensive enforcement remedies."

