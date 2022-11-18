Around the world, a parasitic fungus transforms ants into "zombies."

The fungus is like something out of a horror movie: The organism hijacks the body and brain of its ant host, mind-controlling it into abandoning its nest and climbing a nearby tree.

Kate Golembiewski is a freelance science writer based in Chicago who geeks out about zoology, thermodynamics and death. She hosts the comedy talk show "A Scientist Walks Into a Bar."