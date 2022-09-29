A Myanmar military court has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison for violating the country's Official State Secrets Act, a source familiar with the court proceedings confirmed to CNN.

Australia immediately rejected the ruling and demanded the release of Turnell, an economist at Sydney's Macquarie University, who served as a special economic consultant to Suu Kyi and her cabinet.

