A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption, a source familiar with the case told CNN, bringing an end to a string of secretive and highly-politicized proceedings against the ousted former leader.

Friday's verdict is the final punishment meted out to the 77-year-old, a democratically elected figurehead of opposition to decades of military rule who led Myanmar for five years before being forced from power in a violent coup in early 2021.