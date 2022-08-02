It's been 1,630 days since Linda Beigel Schulman spoke to her son Scott Beigel, a geography teacher killed in the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, as he ushered students to safety in his classroom.

"I will never get over it. I will never get past it," she said Monday, testifying in the gunman's death penalty trial in a Broward County courtroom. "My life will never, ever be the same."

CNN's Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.