Megan Fox's kids steal the spotlight, Heidi Klum gives a standing ovation and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosts "Jeopardy!" These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Unexpected guests
Megan Fox's kids derailed her efforts to promote her upcoming film "Till Death" on NBC's "Today" by sneaking into the background of her live TV interview. Fox laughed off the incident, joking that the three boys don't listen to her "at all."
The Golden Buzzer
Quick-change artist Léa Kyle earned the "golden buzzer" from judge Heidi Klum for combining fashion and magic in an impressive "America's Got Talent" performance.
Sweet success
When British civil engineer Will Cutbill was going stir crazy during the pandemic, it only took him a few hours to set a Guinness World Record. What feat had him jumping for joy? Stacking five M&M candies on top of each other. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports it's harder than it looks.
Who is CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent?
CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has fulfilled his lifelong dream of hosting "Jeopardy!" He is one of several guest hosts for the show since veteran host Alex Trebek's death.
Polar plunge
As temperatures soared during a recent heat wave in North America, bears in Canada and California were seen taking a swim to cool off during the harsh conditions.
