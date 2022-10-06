The murder convictions of two Black men in northern California were vacated Monday after a judge ruled the introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act, a law designed to limit racism within the criminal justice system.

The decision comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of new legislation that limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases in the state, touted as "a form of creative expression."

