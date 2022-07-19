A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.

Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and his alleged accomplice Jason Payne, 44, were arrested Friday in connection with the crime spree that spanned multiple counties. Both men appeared in court Tuesday.

